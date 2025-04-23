Redlands Unified school board votes in favor of rule targeting transgender athletes

The Brief The Redlands Unified school board voted 3-2 to ban transgender girls from participating in girls' sports, joining Chino Valley in adopting similar policies. It remains uncertain if California Governor Gavin Newsom will oppose Redlands Unified's decision, as he did with Chino Valley's policy in 2024.



The Redlands Unified school board has voted to ban transgender girls from playing sports with other girls.

A meeting was held Tuesday, April 22 to discuss the then-proposed measure. The policy ended up passing on a 3-2 vote.

With the vote, Redlands Unified joins Chino Valley as Southern California-based school districts with a similar policy. Chino Valley made headlines in 2024 after the school board voted to let teachers inform parents when a student asks to be addressed by a different pronoun for a sex other than their assigned gender at birth.

What we don't know:

When Chino Valley voted to let teachers out students of their pronoun changes to their parents, California Governor Gavin Newsom battled with the school district over the policy in 2024. As of Tuesday, April 22, it is unknown if the Governor will implement a similar measure against Redlands Unified.