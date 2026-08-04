Trump's Southern California visit: Traffic delays and road closures expected near LAX, Rancho Palos Verdes

The Brief President Donald Trump is embarking on a Western swing through California and Nevada to promote his economic and security record ahead of the November midterm elections. The visit includes an RNC fundraising dinner in Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday and an economic address at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Critical unknowns include whether his economic message can overcome low public approval ratings on inflation and whether his travel plans will disrupt Los Angeles traffic.



President Donald Trumpis making a rare trip to California and Nevada this week to highlight his administration's economic record, border policies, and public safety initiatives.

Facing low public approval on the economy, the president aims to shore up GOP support ahead of November elections while contrasting his agenda with leading Democrats.

What we know:

Trump's itinerary features a Tuesday evening appearance at a Republican National Committee fundraising dinner held at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes. On Wednesday afternoon, he is scheduled to speak on economic issues and tax relief at the Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa in Las Vegas.

The visit comes as public opinion polls reflect economic strain among voters. A late July AP-NORC poll found that only 32% of U.S. adults approved of Trump’s handling of the economy, with 69% characterizing the current economic state as "poor."

Overall, his approval rating stands at 33%. Voters cited high interest rates, elevated gas prices tied to the Iran war, and a lack of affordable housing as primary sources of stress.

Local perspective:

Here are the areas where traffic will be impacted due to Trump's visit:

LAX/Century Blvd.

Sepulveda Blvd.

405 Freeway (South Bay)

Pacific Coast Highway

Rancho Palos Verdes Dr.

What they're saying:

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales outlined the administration's goals for the visit.

"President Trump will visit California on Tuesday to tout his wins for the people of the Golden State despite failed Democrat leadership: the largest middle-class tax cut ever, the most secure border in American history, and a plummeting crime rate."

Wales added that the president intends to "draw a sharp contrast between his commonsense agenda and the radical policies of Democrats like Gavin Newsom, who keep raising taxes, inviting rampant fraud in taxpayer-funded programs, and protecting illegal immigrant drug dealers, rapists, and murderers."

Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the administration's wage policies online.

"California is raising the minimum wage to $17.40 an hour next year — more than DOUBLE the federal minimum wage." He added, "Donald Trump and the GOP are still defending a $7.25 minimum wage while workers scrape by. Pitiful."

What's next:

Following his appearance in Southern California, Trump will depart Tuesday night for Nevada to headline his Wednesday economic address.

Both political parties view the Western swing as an early battleground test ahead of the November midterms, which will decide control of Congress.