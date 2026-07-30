11-year-old cancer survivor meets Mike Trout via Make-A-Wish

The Brief An 11-year-old cancer survivor from Tennessee met his baseball hero, Angels star Mike Trout, through a Make-A-Wish experience at Angel Stadium. Jensen Vaught, who completed chemotherapy in November 2025 after being diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, also met manager Kurt Suzuki and joined the team for pregame warmups. The Angels honored Jensen with a "Steal Third" ceremony during the game, and his family thanked the organization and Make-A-Wish for making the experience possible.



An 11-year-old cancer survivor got the experience of a lifetime as he got to meet Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.

The Angels and Make-A-Wish teamed up to bring Jensen Vaught and his family from Tennessee to Angel Stadium on Wednesday. In addition to meeting his baseball hero, Jensen got a chance to meet with Angels skipper Kurt Suzuki and warm up with the rest of the team before the Halos faced the Houston Astros.

"Ever since we got on the plane Monday, he's just been hopping all over the place," said Jensen's dad Chris Vaught. "For him to actually be out here watching these guys do this, it's awesome. It's definitely awesome."

Jensen was diagnosed last year with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer.

"Last year was definitely a lot rougher than this year," Chris said. "Watching him go through stuff that no kid should ever never should have to go through. It'd definitely break you as a person, but he he came through it smiling."

The good news for Jensen is that the 11-year-old completed chemotherapy in November 2025.

"Even during chemo, he would go and still play on his baseball team if he could," Chris said.

"If the doctor cleared him, yes," said Jensen's mom, Kellie Vaught.

During the game, the Angels honored Jensen with a "Steal Third" ceremony, where he got to take home a game-used base in front of cheering fans.

"Everything they've done for him is just amazing," Kellie said of the Angels and Make-A-Wish. "Just above and beyond anything we could have ever thought of."