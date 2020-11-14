Expand / Collapse search

Trump praises rallies around election results, calls them ‘heartwarming’

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 13 hours ago
2020 Election
FOX 35 Orlando
article

OPA LOCKA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 01: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. President Trump continues to campaign against Democratic presiden

Expand

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump gave a shout out to his supporters around the country who are gathering for rallies to voice their dissent over the recent presidential election outcome.  

Several groups have reportedly organized events for Saturday, suggesting a potentially large turnout for the Million MAGA March, Stop the Steal and March for Trump, FOX News reports.

RELATED: Trump says he may 'stop by' rally planned in DC Saturday

On Twitter, the president suggested that he might make a special appearance. 

“Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!”

President Trump delivered an update Friday on Operation Warp Speed, the White House effort to get a COVID-19 vaccine to market. The event marked the president’s first address in more than a week, and his first since major news outlets, including the Associated Press and FOX News, projected that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

RELATED: Election 2020: Lawsuits filed, recount requested by Trump campaign — here’s where they stand

 