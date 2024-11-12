Trump nominates FOX News host, Army veteran Pete Hegseth for defense secretary

The Brief Pete Hegseth is a co-host on FOX News’ "Fox & Friends Weekend" show and is a former Army veteran. Hegseth and President-elect Donald Trump became friendly after Trump appeared on the show a few times.



President-elect Donald Trump has nominated FOX News host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth to serve as his defense secretary on Tuesday.

Trump has announced a flurry of nominations since his presidential win, working at a far faster pace and without much drama since his first transition following his 2016 victory.

A spokesperson for Fox News released the following statement:



"Pete Hegseth has been an exceptional host on FOX & Friends and FOX Nation and a best-selling author for FOX News Books for nearly a decade. His insights and analysis especially about the military resonated deeply with our viewers and made the program the major success that it is today. We are extremely proud of his work at FOX News and wish him the best of luck in Washington."

Fox anchor Pete Hegseth interviews entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel during "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Who is Pete Hegseth?

Hegseth, 44, is the co-host on "FOX & Friends Weekend" and has been a contributor to the network since 2014.

Hegseth developed a friendship with Trump after the president-elect made regular appearances on the show.

Hegseth has also authored a book titled "The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free."

He was an infantry captain in the Army National Guard and served overseas in Afghanistan, Iraq and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He was formerly head of the Concerned Veterans for America, a group backed by conservative billionaires Charles and David Koch, and he unsuccessfully ran for the Senate in Minnesota in 2012.

Who has Trump chosen for his administration so far?

Susie Wiles, chief of staff

John Ratcliffe, head of CIA

Mike Huckabee, ambassador to Israel

Bill McGinley, White House counsel

Mike Waltz, national security adviser

Marco Rubio, secretary of state

Tom Homan, "border czar"

Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

Elise Stefanik, United Nations ambassador

Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff for policy

Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency

