Moreno Valley Mall to reopen following fire safety shutdown

The Brief The Moreno Valley Mall is back in business on Thursday after a two-week closure triggered by severe fire code violations. Management addressed critical hazards including blocked exits and broken sprinklers, while agreeing to hire 24/7 fire monitors. All remaining safety upgrades must be finalized by March 31 to prevent the city from shutting the doors again.



The Moreno Valley Mall officially reopens its doors to the public on Thursday following a mandatory two-week shutdown triggered by severe fire code violations.

What we know:

The city originally shuttered the shopping center two weeks ago after fire inspectors uncovered a series of "dangerous issues."

These included blocked emergency exits, broken fire doors, and fire sprinkler systems that had fallen into total neglect.

In order to reopen, the mall was required to seal specific doors, repair emergency generators, and commit to hiring professional fire monitors to patrol the premises.

What's next:

While the mall is open today, the legal battle for its long-term operation continues. Management has been given a firm deadline of March 31 to meet all remaining city requirements.

If these permanent fixes are not completed by the end of the month, the mall faces the threat of another immediate shutdown.