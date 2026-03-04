2026 Arnold Sports Festival: Full lineup, schedule and how to watch the Arnold Classic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (KTTV) - Professional bodybuilders from over 20 countries will step on one of the sport’s biggest stages at the 2026 Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio this weekend.
Several defending champions will not return this year, leaving multiple divisions wide open — including the prestigious Arnold Classic Men’s Open title.
Below is the full list of pro competitors and information on how to watch.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sergio Oliva Jr. (10) do victory poses after Oliva Jr. won Best Poser during the Arnold Classic as part of the Arnold Sports Festival on March 7, 2020, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Fra (Getty Images)
Arnold Classic (Men’s Open)
Defending champion Derek Lunsford will not compete, leaving the 2026 title up for grabs.
Lineup:
- Hadi Choopan (Iran)
- Anthony Williams (USA)
- Chinedu Andrew Obiekea AKA Andrew Jacked (UAE)
- Martin Fitzwater (USA)
- Brandon Curry (USA)
- Akim Williams (USA)
- Nick Walker (USA)
- Rafael Brandao (Brazil)
- Hassan Mostafa (Canada)
- Mohamed Foda (UAE)
Bikini International
Vania Auguste will not return as she recovers from a back injury. Three-time Arnold champion Lauralie Chapados is back after placing sixth at the 2025 Olympia. Ohio native Ashley Kaltwasser, a two-time Arnold winner, also returns.
Lineup:
- Ashlyn Little (USA)
- Ashley Kaltwasser (USA)
- Reyna Perez (Mexico)
- Lauralie Chapados (USA)
- Aimee Delgado (USA)
- Uliana Chornohuz (USA)
- Tianna Weymouth (USA)
- Sharon Ramos (Dominican Republic)
- Xinyi Chen (China)
- Marie-Eve Duchesneau (Canada)
- Phoebe Hagan (UK)
Classic Physique
Defending champion Mike Sommerfeld returns after finishing second at the 2025 Olympia. Social media personality Sam Sulek will make his pro debut.
Lineup:
- Wesley Vissers (Netherlands)
- Sam Sulek (USA)
- Paul Kanu (Poland)
- Matheus Menegate Piccioli (Brazil)
- Mike Sommerfeld (Germany)
- Andrea Mammoli (Italy)
- Hang Niu (China)
- Gabriel Zancanelli (Brazil)
- Ethan Gohari (Australia)
- Jorge Herrera (Mexico)
- Vahid Badpei (Iran)
- Joaquim Camps Angel (Spain)
Men’s Physique
Lineup:
- Nam Tran Quang (Poland)
- Emanuel Hunter (USA)
- Vitor Chaves (Brazil)
- Andrei Deiu (Romania)
- Benquil Marigny (USA)
- Brandon Hendrickson (USA)
- Alessandro Cavagnola (Italy)
- Emmanuel Jesus Oliveira de Costa (USA)
- Burak Ozkul (USA)
- Dilson Espindola Silva (Brazil)
- Paul Gustave (France)
- Lucas Viudes (Brazil)
Pro Wheelchair
Seven athletes will compete in the Pro Wheelchair division. Rajesh Johnson returns to defend the title he has won the past two seasons.
Lineup:
- Rajesh Johnson (India)
- Jason Metcalf (USA)
- James Berger (USA)
- Josue Fabiano Barreto Monteiro (Brazil)
- Jan Povýšil (Czech Republic)
- Will Anthony (Spain)
- Gaylon Grigsby (USA)
Wellness International
After sweeping the Arnold and Olympia last year, Eduarda Bezerra will not compete in 2026.
Lineup:
- Rayane Fogal (Brazil)
- Elisa Alcantara (Dominican Republic)
- Valquiria Telles Lopes (Brazil)
- Raeli Pereira Dias (Brazil)
- Camile Luz (Brazil)
- Kassandra Gillis (Canada)
- Alexis Drury (USA)
- Danai Theodoropoulou (Australia)
- Laysha Yireth Benitez Millan (Mexico)
- Marissa Andreou (USA)
- Giselle Machado (Brazil)
- Isamara Santos (Brazil)
Fitness International
Defending champion Jaclyn Baker will not return, but 2025 runner-up Michelle Fredua-Mensah is back.
Lineup:
- Amber Steffan (USA)
- Michelle Fredua-Mensah (UK)
- Anna Formina (USA)
- Jessica Zehr (Canada)
- Abby Bolton (USA)
- Tamara Vahn (USA)
- Stephanie Jones (USA)
- Michaela Pavleova (Slovakia)
- Jeanine Taddeo (USA)
- Danielle Chikeles (USA)
- Michelle Gales (USA)
- Aurika Tyrgale (USA)
- Allison Kramer (USA)
How to Watch the 2026 Arnold Sports Festival
If you can’t make it to Columbus, the event will stream online for free. Registration is required.
Amateur competitors take the stage Thursday and the pros will compete Friday and Saturday.
Classic Physique
Prejudging: 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET (9:30-10:30 a.m. PT) Friday
Finals: 7-9:30 p.m. ET (4-6:30 p.m. PT) Friday
Wellness International
Prejudging: 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET (9:30-10:30 a.m. PT) Friday
Finals: 7-9:30 p.m. ET (4-6:30 p.m. PT) Friday
Fitness International
Prejudging: 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET (9:30-10:30 a.m. PT) Friday
Finals: 7-9:30 p.m. ET (4-6:30 p.m. PT) Friday
Arnold Classic (Men’s Open)
Prejudging: 7-9:30 p.m. ET (4-6:30 p.m. PT) Friday, March 6
Finals: 7-10 p.m. ET (4-7 p.m. PT) Saturday, March 7
Bikini International
Prejudging: 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET (9:30-10:30 a.m. PT) Saturday
Finals: 7-9:30 p.m. ET (4-6:30 p.m. PT) Saturday
Men’s Physique
Prejudging: 11 a.m.-noon ET (8-9 a.m. PT) Saturday
Finals: 7-10 p.m. ET (4-7 p.m. PT) Saturday
Pro Wheelchair
Prejudging and finals: 10-11 a.m. ET (7-8 a.m. PT) Saturday
The Source: Lineups and schedule information are based on official competitor lists and event details released by the Arnold Sports Festival. Additional background on returning champions and past results reflects prior Arnold and Olympia competition records.