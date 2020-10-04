Trump flag hung at Long Beach Police headquarters

The Long Beach Police Department is trying to determine on Sunday how someone was able to gain access into a secure construction area of the department's Public Safety Building to steal the city's official flag from a flagpole and replace it with a flag supporting President Donald Trump.

The flag said "Trump" in big letters and "Make America Great Again" in smaller type, and briefly flew outside the department's headquarters at 400 W. Broadway.

"A padlock was also placed on the flagpole in order to restrict the flag's removal," LBPD Public Information Officer Juan Gomez said.

"The flagpoles are only accessible from a small, secured parking lot which houses a construction trailer," Gomez said the action occurred sometime Sunday morning.

"Due to the ongoing construction of a parking lot at police headquarters, access to that area is limited to primarily construction employees," he said.

"Police Department employees obtained bolt cutters to cut the rope and remove the flag. A crime report has been taken and an investigation is underway to determine who is responsible for this incident.

"The LBPD is an apolitical organization and does not participate in any political activity that promotes one political party over another," he added.

"Flags or images depicting political activity are not authorized or endorsed by the LBPD."

Police later tweeted a video which they said "shows a subject cross the street, enter our lot which is under construction and change the flag. No indication the subject is an LBPD employee & we're working w/construction company to locate any witnesses."

