Trump administration gave immigration status of Medicaid enrollees to DHS: report

The Brief The Trump administration allegedly provided the immigration status of those enrolled in Medicaid to immigration officials. Gov. Newsom issued a statement, saying he "deeply values the privacy of all Californians." On Friday, California lawmakers are set to vote on freezing benefits for those without legal status.



California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement Friday following reports that President Donald Trump’s administration shared private information of Medicaid beneficiaries – namely their immigration status – with the Department of Homeland Security as ICE raids continue statewide.

What we know:

The Associated Press reported the Trump administration provided deportation officials with the personal information, which aided in recent immigration crackdowns.

The raids began on Friday, June 6, as federal agents began enforcement tactics in Los Angeles County that spread statewide. Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various courthouses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot. These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Southern California, including downtown LA and Santa Ana.

On Thursday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said agents will remain in LA for the foreseeable future. In addition, Trump will maintain control of the Marines and National Guard troops deployed to the area amid an ongoing state of unrest.

An internal memo and emails obtained by The Associated Press show that Medicaid officials unsuccessfully sought to block the data transfer, citing legal and ethical concerns.

Nevertheless, two top advisers to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered the dataset handed over to the Department of Homeland Security, the emails show. Officials at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services were given just 54 minutes on Tuesday to comply with the directive.

The report comes just days after LA Mayor Karen Bass alleged families were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during annual status check-ins.

Newsom reacts: ‘We will continue to vigorously defend Californians’ privacy rights'

What they're saying:

Newsom called the alleged actions "a dangerous violation of privacy."

"We deeply value the privacy of all Californians. This action by the federal government has implications for every person on Medicaid, but it is especially alarming for our immigrants and American mixed-status families who are already under relentless, indiscriminate attack by this administration. The federal government continues to instill fear across this nation and shroud its continued violation of Americans’ privacy rights in propaganda," Newsom's statement read.

The statement continued to say, "Sharing Medicaid beneficiary information with the Department of Homeland Security – which is itself legally dubious – will jeopardize the safety, health, and security of those who will undoubtedly be targeted by this abuse, and Americans more broadly. Federal law requires emergency care to be provided to all to save lives, and the federal government helps pay for it for low-income individuals, regardless of immigration status. Every state should be concerned about this data sharing and its implications for the safety and health of its communities. We will continue to vigorously defend Californians' privacy rights and explore all avenues to protect their information and safety."

Impact on other states

Big picture view:

The leaked information doesn’t just apply to California and also includes people living in Illinois, Washington state, and Washington D.C.

Officials with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services attempted to fight the data-sharing request from Homeland Security, saying that to do so would violate federal laws, including the Social Security Act and the Privacy Act of 1974, according to Rep. Tommy Vitolo’s memo.

What's next:

On Friday, California lawmakers will vote on a budget proposal to freeze enrollment in a state-funded health care program for immigrants without legal status.

Also, law enforcement, business owners, and protesters prepared for "No Kings" anti-Trump protests scheduled for Saturday, June 14.

