Tropicana Las Vegas still set for demolition despite uncertainty around A’s new ballpark

Plans to demolish the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas are still set for April, despite no final plan for the Oakland Athletics' new ballpark that's set to replace it.

The clock is ticking and even with less than two months until the demolition, the owners of the Las Vegas property said they will move forward.

Renderings of the proposed ballpark haven't been seen yet, and the approval process hasn't started. The silver lining is that there is still plenty of time.

The A's are not expected to start playing in the new ballpark until April 2028. As of now, the 2024 MLB season is set to be their final one at the Oakland Coliseum.

It remains unknown where the A's will play from 2025-27. Front Office Sports reported there are currently three options: their current home in Oakland, sharing an arena with the Giants at Oracle Park, or Las Vegas Ballpark, home to their Triple-A affiliate.

SUGGESTED: Bed bugs found at 4 Las Vegas Strip hotels

Following the franchise’s big move, Oakland will no longer house any professional sports teams.

The Golden State Warriors moved to San Francisco in 2019 and the following year, the Raiders left Oakland for Las Vegas.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The A’s went 50-112 last season, finishing dead last in the American League West and with the worst record in all of MLB. The franchise last won a World Series in 1989.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



