Tropical Storm Priscilla to bring widespread rain, thunderstorms to Southern California

Gusty winds are expected to continue across the Santa Ynez Range and parts of San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, while wind advisories remain in effect for several areas through the evening.

But a storm system caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla is forecast to bring widespread rain to the region early next week, with the highest rainfall totals expected in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Rare October storm on the way

What we know:

The NWS reports that there is a 30% chance that a High Wind Warning will be needed for the I-5 Corridor tonight.

By Sunday morning, as the trough moves east, winds will shift to more northeasterly and weaken, with gusts of 20 to 40 mph possible in the mountains and foothills.

The wind shift will also lead to drier humidities and briefly elevated fire weather conditions on Sunday, according to the NWS.

Possible rain totals

By the numbers:

Rainfall totals are expected to be highest for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, as well as the Ventura County mountains, with totals ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 inches.

The mountains and foothills could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with a 20 percent chance of exceeding 4 inches. Los Angeles County and the remainder of Ventura County are likely to see 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain, with up to 2 inches possible on the south-facing slopes of the Santa Monica and San Gabriel mountains.

The average rainfall for the entire month of October in downtown Los Angeles is 0.58 inches, and a storm of this magnitude is considered rare for early October, the NWS said.

Storm timeline

What's next:

A storm system is expected to arrive early next week, with widespread rain most likely on Tuesday between 3 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Rain rates are expected to peak at around 0.33 inches per hour, but higher rates and damaging winds are possible from stronger thunderstorms.

There is a 10-20% chance of thunderstorms from Monday night through Tuesday, primarily over the northern coastal waters and in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Temperatures will also drop, with many areas remaining below 70 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More rain and unsettled weather may be possible later in the week.