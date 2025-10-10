Parts of Southern California brace for rain as Tropical Storm Priscilla approaches

The Brief Some parts of SoCal may see showers this weekend. The highest chances of rain are in the mountain and desert communities. A cold storm is then forecast to hit the region early next week.



Some parts of Southern California may see rainfall this weekend as the remnants from Tropical Storm Priscilla move into the area, forecasters said.

What we know:

Some parts of the region may see some rainfall beginning Friday.

"We’re still going to see some instability today, with a chance or slight chance for some measurable rain. A lot of it will be concentrated over the mountains and deserts," said FOX 11 meteorologist Maria Quiban.

Quiban explained that Big Bear and surrounding communities may experience a downpour, and parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties, along with coastal Orange County communities, could see showers Friday.

Newsom Pre-deploys Resources in San Bernardino and Imperial Counties

California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved the addition of fire and rescue resources for Imperial and San Bernardino counties from Thursday to Saturday.

"These efforts ensure that resources are ready to respond quickly, minimizing potential impacts. Resources being prepositioned include a total of four fire engines, one hand crew, one dispatcher, one loader, one bulldozer, and an unmanned aircraft system with two support personnel," a press release from the governor's office explained.

Rain Chances Return Next Week

What's next:

A cold storm is expected to hit by Tuesday, bringing a second round of rain chances and cooler temperatures.