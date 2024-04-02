Trash-filled LA home becoming an eyesore of Fairfax District

Neighbors are calling it a scene from a horror film.

Mounds of trash filled the front and back yards of a home in the Fairfax District.

The "trash house" is becoming a neighborhood eyesore. Neighbors say the smell is unbearable some mornings and some have reported seeing rats running around the trash.

According to neighbors, the owners walk around in a shopping cart, stuffing it with trash and then bringing the bags of trash back to his home. Neighbors have no clue why he does this.

The owner of the house declined to comment on camera with FOX 11.