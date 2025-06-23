Trader Joe's has 2 stores right next to each other in LA - here's why

It's the tale of two Trader Joe's right across from each other.

What we know:

Both are located in Los Angeles, off the 101 Freeway on Riverside Drive in Sherman Oaks.

One is more than 50 years old, while the other one is brand new (opened on June 6, according to the TJ's website), built within a new apartment building that recently opened.

Apparently, a main point of difference between the stores is parking. While the older one has limited outdoor parking, the new one has underground parking.

What they're saying:

In a statement, a Trader Joe's spokesperson told USA Today they wanted to bring their products to more people, and how opening more stores was the best way to make this happen.

The newer Sherman Oaks location is also bigger than the older one, officials said.

Shoppers took to social media to joke about the close proximity of both Trader Joe's stores.

"Want to know something actually insane? I just went to the new Trader Joe’s that opened in Sherman Oaks; this is the other Trader Joe’s" ShavsPaper said, panning from the new location to the old TJ’s.

"Gives you two shots at things being in stock," one person commented.

"This is a dream!" another shared.

Trader Joe's website shows both stores sell many of the same items.

What's next:

The new store is located at 14140 Riverside Drive in Sherman Oaks, while the older store is located at 14119 Riverside Drive.

The company said it plans to keep both stores open.