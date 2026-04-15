Trader Joe’s eyes new location at this historic LA landmark

The Brief Trader Joe’s has filed official plans with the city of Los Angeles to open a new grocery store at the site of the Fox Venice Theater. Opened in 1951, the venue was a well-known cinema and later a swap meet before falling into its current vacant state. The project is in the initial filing stage.



A historic Los Angeles landmark could soon undergo a significant transformation as a national grocery chain eyes a new location.

What we know:

The long-vacant Fox Venice Theater, located at 620 Lincoln Blvd., may be converted into a Trader Joe’s. Officials confirmed the grocery chain filed plans with the city last week to redevelop the site. If approved, the project would bring new activity to the historic structure.

The Fox Venice Theater first opened in 1951. Over the decades, it served as a classic film house before eventually becoming a swap meet. The building has sat empty for several years.

What's next:

There is currently no confirmed opening date for the location. Developers must first adapt the theater’s existing structure to meet modern building codes and the specific requirements of a grocery retail space.