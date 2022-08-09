Toys R Us opening in these California Macy's stores
LOS ANGELES - The return of Toys R Us is officially underway!
Toys R Us has begun opening in-person shops inside a few Macy's stores across the United States, with at least three dozen of those stores in California.
The toy company returned to Macy's after being acquired by WHP Global in March 2021.
The deal came after Toys R Us shuttered its last two remaining stores in New Jersey and Texas in January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both locations opened in late 2019 and were the only Toys R Us stores in the country following the company’s chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2017 and its U.S. and U.K. store closures in 2018.
More stores will continue to open through October 15, with several Macy's stores in flagship locations - including Los Angeles - opening in-store shops for the brand.
Other locations include San Francisco, New York, Miami, Honolulu, Houston, and Chicago.
Here's a list of the Macy's stores in California with Toys R Us shops currently open, according to Macy's:
- Shoppes At Carlsbad in Carlsbad
- Los Cerritos Center in Cerritos
- Chula Vista Center in Chula Vista
- Serramonte in Daly City
- Downey Stonewood Center - Downey
- North County Fair (Ca) - Escondido
- Fresno Fashion Fair - Fresno
- Shops At River Park - Fresno
- Montclair Plaza - Montclair
- Plaza Bonita - National City
- Antelope Valley - Palmdale
- Stanford (Ca) - Palo Alto
- San Bernardino Inland Center - San Bernardino
- Fashion Valley (Ca) - San Diego
- Oakridge (Ca) - San Jose
- Hillsdale (Ca) - San Mateo
- Santa Ana Mainplace - Santa Ana
- Stockton Sherwood - Stockton
- Visalia - Visalia
- Walnut Creek Broadway Plaza - Walnut Creek
- Westminster (Ca) - Westminster
These other California locations will be open by Oct. 15:
- Newport Fashion Island - Newport Beach
- Century City (Ca) - Los Angeles
- West Covina - West Covina
- Roseville Galleria - Roseville
- Sherman Oaks Fashion Square - Sherman Oaks
- Fairfield Solano - Fairfield
- Arden Fair - Sacramento
- The Shops At Montebello - Montebello
- Brea (Ca) - Brea
- Burbank Town Center - Burbank
- Glendale Galleria - Glendale
- Del Amo Fashion Center - Torrance
- Topanga - Canoga Park
- Santa Anita - Arcadia
- Sacramento Downtown Commons - Sacramento
For the full list of Toys R Us shops across the U.S., click or tap here.