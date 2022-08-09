Toys R Us opening in these California Macy's stores

The return of Toys R Us is officially underway!

Toys R Us has begun opening in-person shops inside a few Macy's stores across the United States, with at least three dozen of those stores in California.

The toy company returned to Macy's after being acquired by WHP Global in March 2021.

The deal came after Toys R Us shuttered its last two remaining stores in New Jersey and Texas in January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both locations opened in late 2019 and were the only Toys R Us stores in the country following the company’s chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2017 and its U.S. and U.K. store closures in 2018.

More stores will continue to open through October 15, with several Macy's stores in flagship locations - including Los Angeles - opening in-store shops for the brand.

Other locations include San Francisco, New York, Miami, Honolulu, Houston, and Chicago.

Here's a list of the Macy's stores in California with Toys R Us shops currently open, according to Macy's:

Shoppes At Carlsbad in Carlsbad

Los Cerritos Center in Cerritos

Chula Vista Center in Chula Vista

Serramonte in Daly City

Downey Stonewood Center - Downey

North County Fair (Ca) - Escondido

Fresno Fashion Fair - Fresno

Shops At River Park - Fresno

Montclair Plaza - Montclair

Plaza Bonita - National City

Antelope Valley - Palmdale

Stanford (Ca) - Palo Alto

San Bernardino Inland Center - San Bernardino

Fashion Valley (Ca) - San Diego

Oakridge (Ca) - San Jose

Hillsdale (Ca) - San Mateo

Santa Ana Mainplace - Santa Ana

Stockton Sherwood - Stockton

Visalia - Visalia

Walnut Creek Broadway Plaza - Walnut Creek

Westminster (Ca) - Westminster

These other California locations will be open by Oct. 15:

Newport Fashion Island - Newport Beach

Century City (Ca) - Los Angeles

West Covina - West Covina

Roseville Galleria - Roseville

Sherman Oaks Fashion Square - Sherman Oaks

Fairfield Solano - Fairfield

Arden Fair - Sacramento

The Shops At Montebello - Montebello

Brea (Ca) - Brea

Burbank Town Center - Burbank

Glendale Galleria - Glendale

Del Amo Fashion Center - Torrance

Topanga - Canoga Park

Santa Anita - Arcadia

Sacramento Downtown Commons - Sacramento

For the full list of Toys R Us shops across the U.S., click or tap here.