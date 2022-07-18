Toys ‘R’ Us makes big comeback, returning to all Macy’s locations across US

Macy’s is bringing back Toys "R" Us to all U.S. locations ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Macy's, in partnership with Toys "R" Us parent company WHP Global, announced Monday that the rollout of the highly anticipated pop-up stores will begin in late July with all locations expected to be up and running by Oct. 15.

This is the first time Toys "R" Us will be seen in every single U.S. location since WHP Global, which acquired a controlling stake in the beloved toy retailer last year announced it would bring back 400 locations.

The unveiling of the new locations come after Toys "R" Us became what many thought to be something of a distant memory when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered its last two physical locations in New Jersey and Texas.

Both locations had been opened in late 2019 and were the only Toys"R"Us stores in the country following the company’s chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2017 and its U.S. and British store closures in 2018.

"Macy's cannot wait to bring the Toys 'R' Us experience to life in our stores," said Nata Dvir, Macy's chief merchandising officer, in part of a statement. "The customer response to our partnership with Toys 'R' Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth."

