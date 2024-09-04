Topanga Canyon Boulevard to close overnight for 3 weeks

The overnight closure of northbound Topanga Canyon Boulevard will continue overnight for three weeks, the California Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Crews will be installing anchors to secure straw wattles on the bare slope where the massive landslide occurred in March, officials said.

The closure of SR-27 starts at postmile 1.8 and extends about a quarter mile in each direction.

The closure begins Tuesday, Sept. 10 and will happen nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Construction may be completed sooner than three weeks, officials added.

The southbound lane will remain open with signs directing alternating traffic.

This week, Sept. 3 to 6, the northbound lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to install anchors at the top of a steep slope where soil.

Caltrans reopened the roadway months ahead of schedule on June 2.