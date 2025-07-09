Title IX: Trump administration suing California over transgender athlete policies

The Brief The Trump administration has sued California for allowing transgender girls to compete on girls' sports teams, alleging it violates federal law. This legal action escalates an ongoing national debate and battle over trans athletes' participation in girls' and women's sports. California's decade-old law permits students to participate in programs aligned with their gender identity, a policy the state recently refused to change despite federal demands.



The Trump administration sued the California Department of Education on Wednesday, alleging that the state's policy allowing transgender girls to compete on girls' sports teams violates federal law.

What we know:

The Justice Department's lawsuit claims that California's transgender athlete policies violate Title IX, a federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in education.

The department stated that California's rules "are not only illegal and unfair but also demeaning, signaling to girls that their opportunities and achievements are secondary to accommodating boys."

The lawsuit further argues that these policies "ignore undeniable biological differences between boys and girls, in favor of an amorphous ‘gender identity,’" leading to situations where "girls are displaced from podiums, denied awards, and miss out on critical visibility for college scholarships and recognition."

California has a law, more than a decade old, that allows students to participate in sex-segregated school programs, including on sports teams, and use bathrooms and other facilities that align with their gender identity.

The federal Education Department launched an investigation into California’s policies earlier this year, concluding last month that they violate Title IX.

The state was given 10 days to agree to policy changes but refused this week.

Timeline:

February 2025: President Trump signed an executive order aimed at barring trans girls and women from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. Governor Janet Mills of Maine publicly challenged President Trump's threats to pull funding over similar policies, stating, "We’ll see you in court."

March 2025: California Governor Gavin Newsom, in a podcast, questioned the fairness of trans girls competing in girls' sports, which angered some party allies.

April 2025: The Trump administration filed a lawsuit against Maine, alleging it violated Title IX by allowing trans girls and women to compete against other female athletes.

Last month (June 2025): President Trump criticized the participation of a transgender high school student-athlete who won titles in the California track-and-field championships. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon sent a letter asserting that the sports body running the final violated the Equal Protection Clause by allowing trans girls to compete against other female athletes. The federal Education Department stated California's policies violate Title IX and gave the state 10 days to agree to changes.

Wednesday, July 9, 2025: The Trump administration sued the California Department of Education.

Big picture view:

This lawsuit is part of a broader, nationwide battle over the rights of transgender youth.

This issue has led to states enacting various measures, including limiting transgender girls from participating on girls' sports teams, barring gender-affirming surgeries for minors, and requiring parents to be notified if a child changes their pronouns at school.

More than two dozen states have laws barring transgender women and girls from participating in certain sports competitions.

Some of these policies have been challenged and blocked in court.

Proponents of a ban, including the conservative California Family Council, argue it would restore fairness in athletic competitions. However, opponents, including the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality California, argue that such bans are an attack on transgender youth.

What they're saying:

The lawsuit filed by the Justice Department states that California’s rules "are not only illegal and unfair but also demeaning, signaling to girls that their opportunities and achievements are secondary to accommodating boys." It further claims, "These discriminatory policies and practices ignore undeniable biological differences between boys and girls, in favor of an amorphous ‘gender identity.’ The results of these illegal policies are stark: girls are displaced from podiums, denied awards, and miss out on critical visibility for college scholarships and recognition."

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon wrote in a letter that the sports body running the California track-and-field championships "violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution by allowing trans girls to compete against other female athletes."

Maine's Democratic Governor Janet Mills told the president in February, "We’ll see you in court," regarding threats to pull funding over the issue.

On his podcast in March, California Governor Gavin Newsom "questioned the fairness of trans girls competing in girls sports," which reportedly angered some party allies.

Proponents of a ban, including the conservative California Family Council, say it "would restore fairness in athletic competitions." Opponents, including the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality California, say "bans are an attack on transgender youth."