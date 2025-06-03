California transgender track athlete wins state championships, prompts more threats from Trump

The Brief President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal funding from California over the participation of transgender athlete AB Hernandez in girls' high school sports. Hernandez won the girls' triple jump and high jump and placed second in the long jump at the CIF State Track and Field Championships, despite protests. The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into California's law (AB 1266) allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls' sports, citing potential Title IX violations.



President Donald Trump is once again threatening California Governor Gavin Newsom with fines and withholding federal education funding.

This comes amid a heated debate surrounding the participation of a transgender athlete from Jurupa Valley High School, AB Hernandez, in the CIF State Track and Field meet in Clovis, where Hernandez won two events and placed second in another despite protests.

The controversy has also prompted a Title IX investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into California's law on transgender athletes in school sports.

What we know:

Trump has publicly stated that "large scale fines will be imposed" on California and has threatened to withhold federal education funding due to the state's policies allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls' sports.

Hernandez, a junior at Jurupa Valley High School, achieved significant success at the CIF State Track and Field Championships, winning the girls' triple jump and high jump, and securing second place in the long jump. This occurred amidst protests at the event.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced a rule change that allows biological female athletes to share the podium and receive full team points for the placement they would have earned if not for the presence of transgender athletes.

Kira Gant Hatcher from Saint Mary's College High School, who placed second in the triple jump, was allowed to stand with Hernandez on the first-place spot on the podium.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has initiated an investigation to determine if California's state law, Assembly Bill 1266 (2013), and a CIF bylaw, violate the federal Title IX civil rights law by allowing transgender athletes to compete on female sports teams.

The DOJ's letter to the CIF specifically references Hernandez's participation.

The backstory:

Assembly Bill 1266, enacted in 2013, aims to prevent discrimination against transgender students in California schools and ensures their right to participate in school activities, including athletics, consistent with their gender identity.

This law is at the heart of the current legal and political challenges.

The CIF has maintained its policy allowing students to participate in activities consistent with their gender identity, citing California law.

What they're saying:

President Trump posted on social media that Governor Newsom "fully understands, large scale fines will be imposed" and that California "continues to ILLEGALLY allow 'MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN'S SPORTS.'" He also stated, "This is NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS."

Harmeet K. Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the DOJ, stated, "Title IX exists to protect women and girls in education. It is perverse to allow males to compete against girls, invade their private spaces, and take their trophies. This division will aggressively defend women's hard-fought rights to equal educational opportunities."

Nereyda Hernandez, AB Hernandez's mother, praised her daughter in a statement provided to The Los Angeles Times, saying, "As your mother, I cannot fully express how PROUD I am of you. Watching you rise above months of being targeted, misunderstood, and judged not by peers, but by adults who should've known better, has left me in awe of your strength. Despite it all, you stayed focused. You kept training, you kept showing up, and now you're bringing THE GOLD HOME!!!"

Protesters were heard outside the Buchanan High School stadium, where the meet took place, chanting "No boys in girls' sports!" and holding signs with similar sentiments.

What's next:

The U.S. Department of Justice's Title IX investigation is ongoing, and it will determine whether California's policies on transgender athletes in school sports are in violation of federal civil rights law.

The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for transgender athlete participation across the state and potentially nationally.

President Trump has indicated he will speak with Governor Newsom to discuss the situation, suggesting further federal action or negotiation may be on the horizon.