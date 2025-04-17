Former member of band OneRepublic enters race for California's 41st Congressional District

The Brief Former OneRepublic bassist, Tim Myers, is running for congress in California's 41st District. He is challenging Republican Ken Calvert. Calvert is the longest-serving Republican in California’s congressional delegation.



Tim Myers, a former member of the rock band OneRepublic, is running for Congress.

What we know:

The Grammy-nominated bassist announced Thursday his campaign to challenge Republican Rep. Ken Calvert for California's 41st Congressional District (Riverside County).

"Ken Calvert has been in Washington for 30 years, and all he's done is make himself millions. The status quo isn't working. That's how we ended up here to begin with. We need leaders who are gonna stand up and say enough," Myers said in a campaign video posted online.

Myers grew up in Corona, California and is the son of a pastor.

"I turned a love of music into a career. With some luck and a lot of hard work, I made it big. But it wasn't always easy. Got signed, got dropped, started over. I saw how the industry took advantage of people. So I built a business that puts artists first. It reminds me a lot of what we're seeing now. The people in charge are screwing us over just to make a buck. Trump, Musk, and these clowns in Washington are cutting cancer research, veterans' healthcare, and getting into trade wars, making everything we buy more expensive. All while giving billionaires another tax cut they don't need," Myers explained in his campaign video.

Myers is a music producer, songwriter and solo artist.

He said he was in second grade when Calvert was first elected in 1992.

Who is Ken Calvert?

Dig deeper:

Calvert is the longest-serving Republican in California’s congressional delegation.

In 2024 and 2022, he defeated Democratic challenger Will Rollins. Both races were extremely close.

California’s once deeply conservative 41st congressional district was redrawn in 2021. It now looks like a "w" stretching from Corona to Palm Springs.