Tijuana takedown: US offers $10M for Sinaloa cartel bosses 'La Rana' and 'Aquiles'

The Brief The U.S. State Department is offering up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest of Rene and Alfonso Arzate Garcia, top Sinaloa cartel leaders in Baja California. A new indictment against Rene "La Rana" Garcia adds charges of narcoterrorism and material support to a terrorist organization. This follows the recent killing of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader "El Mencho" by the Mexican army.



The U.S. government has intensified its crackdown on the Sinaloa cartel's operations at the California border, targeting two brothers who control the critical Tijuana trafficking corridor.

This move comes as the Mexican landscape for organized crime undergoes a violent transformation following the death of one of the world's most wanted drug lords.

What we know:

The State Department has authorized rewards of $5 million each for Rene Arzate-Garcia ("La Rana") and his brother Alfonso Arzate-Garcia ("Aquiles").

Federal authorities describe the pair as "essential components" of the Sinaloa cartel’s command structure, responsible for maintaining a tactical advantage at the Tijuana Plaza—the busiest border crossing in the Western Hemisphere.

Rene Garcia, previously facing drug charges in San Diego, now faces a superseding indictment including narcoterrorism and support for a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Timeline:

Pre-2026: Rene Garcia is initially charged with drug trafficking offenses in San Diego.

February 23, 2026: The Mexican army kills Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes ("El Mencho"), leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

February 26, 2026: The U.S. State Department officially announces the $10 million reward offer.

February 26, 2026: A superseding indictment is unsealed, adding narcoterrorism charges against Rene Garcia.

What they're saying:

U.S. officials emphasized the strategic importance of the brothers' territory, stating, "Their control of the Tijuana Plaza offers the Sinaloa Cartel a tactical advantage in maintaining dominance over rival organizations."

Observers note that the capture of "El Mencho" was "the Mexican government’s biggest prize yet" to demonstrate cooperation with the Trump administration’s anti-cartel initiatives.

What's next:

U.S. and Mexican authorities are expected to increase intelligence-sharing to locate the brothers.

The "narcoterrorism" designation in the indictment suggests the U.S. may employ more aggressive federal resources typically reserved for national security threats.

Meanwhile, security forces remain on high alert in Baja California for potential retaliatory violence between the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels.

What you can do:

The U.S. government encourages anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rene or Alfonso Arzate Garcia to contact federal law enforcement.

Tips can often be submitted anonymously through the State Department’s Narcotics Rewards Program.

