Merck says experimental COVID-19 pill cuts hospitalizations, deaths by half
Merck & Co. said its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected.
Americans check their smartphones 96 times a day, survey says
New research said Americans check their phones 96 times a day — which is about once every 10 minutes.
Which president has selected the most Supreme Court justices?
Here are the presidents who have had the most justice appointees sit on the Supreme Court of the United States.
Four San Jose police officers placed on leave during investigation into racist Facebook posts
The mayor said he expects that any officer expressing racist, anti-Muslim, or menacing comments will be fired.
Tito's Handmade Vodka does not want you to use it to make homemade hand sanitizer
Some fans of Tito's Handmade Vodka began tweeting at the Austin-based company that they were using their vodka for their recipes.