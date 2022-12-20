Thousand Oaks man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting children as young as 10

article

A Thousand Oaks man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting multiple underaged girls, including some 10 years old or younger, officials announced Tuesday.

Raul Garcia Gomez was arrested last week, facing charges of sexual assault against at least three juveniles, according to the Thousand Oaks Police Department.

This all started in October 2022, when an underage girl reported she'd been sexually assaulted by a man multiple times. After officers contacted the girl they identified Garcia as a suspect. After an investigation, officials said they'd found two other juveniles who'd said Garcia had assaulted them as well.

Police served a warrant at Garcia's residence on Dec. 12 and he was arrested.

Garcia is facing eight felony counts, including three counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child, two counts of unlawful act with a child 10 years old and under, two counts of felony lewd act upon a child and kidnapping for child molestation. according to the department. He's being held with no bail.