LAPD seeks public's help with identifying Echo Park sexual assault suspect

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help with identifying a man suspected of a sexual assault that occurred in Echo Park.

LAPD officials said the victim walked her dog at Echo Park Lake around 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 9 and returned to her apartment complex by 8 p.m. When she returned to her unit, a man approached her outside her front door and made a comment about her dog. The victim then opened the door, let her dog inside and as she closed the door, the suspect pushed the door open and entered the victim’s apartment without her consent.

The suspect proceeded to push the victim to the ground, got on top of her and groped her genital area, according to the LAPD. When the victim screamed for help, she was slapped by the suspect multiple times, and he then covered her mouth to stop her from screaming.

She tried to stand up but fell to the ground, so she crawled to the door while screaming for help. The suspect then left her unit and walked toward Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street.

(LAPD)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with dark hair and brown eyes with a mustache, standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater, jeans, and dark tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rampart Station Detectives at 213-484-3625. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

