Thousand Oaks deputies shoot, kill man on balcony with shotgun, release bodycam footage

The Brief Deputies shot and killed a man with a shotgun in Thousand Oaks last month. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office released body and security camera footage of the shooting on Friday. Dominic Saad was having a mental health crisis when deputies shot him, according to his family.



More than a month after deputies shot and killed a man armed with a shotgun in Thousand Oaks, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office released footage of the shooting.

What we know:

The shooting happened on July 1. Around 8 p.m. that day, deputies were called out to a neighborhood on Raquet Club Lane after reports that a man who was having a mental health crisis had a gun.

When deputies got there, they talked to a family member who told them that the man, identified as Dominic Saad, had threatened them and had a gun.

"I said I'm going to call the police, he said, ‘You’ll both be dead,'" a family member was heard telling deputies in body camera footage.

SUGGESTED: Man armed with 2 large knives shot, killed by LASD deputies in Hacienda Heights

Deputies saw Saad go out onto the home's balcony with a shotgun in his hands. When they told him to put the gun down, security footage seemed to show Saad cocking the gun and firing. That's when deputies shot him.

According to the VCSO, another one of Saad's family members was still in the home during the shooting. Deputies eventually got into the home and tried to save Saad's life, but paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

What's next:

Over the next several months, the Major Crimes Unit, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and the Ventura County District Attorney's Office will all investigate the shooting and try to determine whether the deputies' actions that day were justified.