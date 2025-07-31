Man armed with 2 large knives shot, killed by LASD deputies in Hacienda Heights

article

The Brief LASD deputies shot and killed a man in Hacienda Heights on Thursday night. Deputies were called out to a house where a woman was allegedly being assaulted. Deputies said they heard screaming coming from the house, and when they went in, they saw a man with two "large" knives, and ended up shooting him.



Los Angeles County deputies shot and killed an assault suspect in Hacienda Heights on Thursday.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at a home on Sigman Avenue in Hacienda Heights, according to the LASD.

Deputies responded to a home after reports that a man was assaulting a woman with a knife. When they got there, they heard screaming from inside the home, officials told FOX 11.

According to Lt. Daniel Vizcarra of the LASD's Homicide Bureau, when deputies went into the house, they saw a man "armed with two large knives." That's when they shot the man.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he died. No one else was injured.

What we don't know:

The man who died was not identified.