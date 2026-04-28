Missing veteran found safe days after disappearing near LAX
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Authorities have located Thomas Murrell, a veteran who was reported missing Sunday after he disappeared near Los Angeles International Airport.
Murrell and his wife were in town from Atlanta getting ready to disembark on a cruise when he vanished.
After several reports by FOX 11's Gigi Graciette on Tuesday morning, a FOX 11 viewer called in a tip that ultimately led authorities to Murrell.
He has since been reunited with his family.
The Source: This report is based on information from the California Highway Patrol.