Missing veteran found safe days after disappearing near LAX

The Brief Thomas Murrell, a Navy veteran, disappeared Sunday night while visiting Los Angeles for a cruise. Thanks to a FOX 11 viewer tip, authorities located him safely on Tuesday. Murrell has since been reunited with his family.



Authorities have located Thomas Murrell, a veteran who was reported missing Sunday after he disappeared near Los Angeles International Airport.

Murrell and his wife were in town from Atlanta getting ready to disembark on a cruise when he vanished.

After several reports by FOX 11's Gigi Graciette on Tuesday morning, a FOX 11 viewer called in a tip that ultimately led authorities to Murrell.

He has since been reunited with his family.

The Source: This report is based on information from the California Highway Patrol.



