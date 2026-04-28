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Missing veteran found safe days after disappearing near LAX

By
Updated  April 28, 2026 10:18am PDT
Missing Persons
FOX 11
Thomas Murrell found safe after disappearing on Sunday

Thomas Murrell found safe after disappearing on Sunday

Murrell has since reunited with his family.

The Brief

    • Thomas Murrell, a Navy veteran, disappeared Sunday night while visiting Los Angeles for a cruise.
    • Thanks to a FOX 11 viewer tip, authorities located him safely on Tuesday.
    • Murrell has since been reunited with his family.

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Authorities have located Thomas Murrell, a veteran who was reported missing Sunday after he disappeared near Los Angeles International Airport. 

Murrell and his wife were in town from Atlanta getting ready to disembark on a cruise when he vanished. 

After several reports by FOX 11's Gigi Graciette on Tuesday morning, a FOX 11 viewer called in a tip that ultimately led authorities to Murrell. 

He has since been reunited with his family.

Missing man found safe, LASD credits FOX 11 viewer

Missing man found safe, LASD credits FOX 11 viewer

Thomas Murrell, a 68-year-old Atlanta man with dementia, disappeared Sunday night while visiting Los Angeles for a cruise. Thanks to a FOX 11 viewer who called in a tip, he was found safe on Tuesday morning. 

The Source: This report is based on information from the California Highway Patrol.


 

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