This Starbucks drink costs $44: Here's why

While most Americans are looking for ways to cut back on their spending as the price of just about everything continues to rise, some patrons are willing to pay the premium price for a drink order at Starbucks.

Priorities, right?

What we know:

In all fairness, some Starbucks lovers may simply enjoy a taste of luxury during a time that’s financially straining for most.

The nearly $45 price tag is for a Venti Matcha Crème Frappuccino.

Why is the drink so expensive?

By the numbers:

The Venti Matcha Crème Frappuccino costs $44.97 before taxes.

Here’s a breakdown:

2 espresso shots: $15

2 Affogato-style shots: $15

Mocha and dark caramel sauces: $1.60

Caramel drizzle: 60 cents

Frappuccino chips and chai: $1.60

Carmel crunch topping: 50 centers

Vanilla bean and chocolate malt powder (4 scoops each): $1

Whipped cream: Free

In a poll taken by Good Day LA viewers on the morning of Thursday, May 15, most said they pay between $6 and $10 for a cup of coffee.

