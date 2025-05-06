This OC home is on the market for nearly half a million dollars - and the internet is losing it

For nearly half a million dollars, you can call yourself a homeowner in Orange County, but you'll have to "enter at your own risk!"

What we know:

A real estate listing on Zillow shows a "major fixer" up for sale for a cool $449,000, but it comes with some cons.

Located at 534 S. Flower Circle in Orange, the home is nestled just off the 22 East Freeway and W. La Veta Ave., the property is in some major need of TLC.

"Nothing is salvageable and requires a full rehabilitation," the listing read. The home was built in 1980.

"Home has significant black mold and pet urine-drenched floor scents throughout."

Major repairs include the kitchen ceiling and drywall, which collapsed due to a leak that's spread to the Master bedroom.

Don't take a stroll on the balcony just yet, as "it is not safe to walk on and you will fall through."

On top of the major repairs, there is a $400 monthly HOA payment.

"HOA has no reserves and does not have funds for responsible repairs," the listing read.

Last but not least, there are three large liens to negotiate. For those not familiar, a lien is a creditor's legal claim on an asset, used as collateral until a debt is paid off.

The home, which hit the market in late January, is listed by Ariel Rumennik with AMR Realty Group.

Internet Sounds Off:

The real estate listing was quick to draw commentary after it was posted on Reddit.

"Insane, however at least they're being transparent… the place is an absolute dump," one person said.

"How do you pay $400 HOA and it can't cover the roof or the outside?" another questioned.

"It's wild that homes that were built in the 1950s or 1940s are still somehow going for $900k, if not, close to a million dollars," another said. "Sure the land is valuable but why even assign value to the structure when the structure no longer really meets modern living standards?"

"This house should be red tagged by the city and not for sale," another said.

"People want to live here. There is only so much land to go around. You could have a ton of property and a big house in one of the Dakota's for 450k because no one wants to live there."

