This LAPD detective connects Angelenos through Mexican mariachi performance

Detective Chris Reza is not only a sworn LAPD officer of the law, but also a talented vocalist.

Reza grew up on the east side of Los Angeles; he comes from a long line of law enforcement officers, and his mother was a mariachi.

"I know what it's like to have crime at the foot of your doorstep," said Reza.

At first, Reza said he kept his mariachi performances separate from his day job. But eventually, Reza recognized the powerful symbolism in combining the two.

Today, the Los Angeles Police Officer performs to traditional Mexican music while wearing his law enforcement uniform.

"That was a big sign for me that this is what my voice is for," said Reza.

Reza has dedicated 24 years of his life to law enforcement, 20 of which have been spent at the Los Angeles Police Department. He hopes that his story inspires inclusion, working together and connection – especially through song.