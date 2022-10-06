Kanye West addresses 'White Lives Matter' controversy in interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson

Kanye West wants to clear the air.

Ye is sitting down for an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson Thursday night. The interview is scheduled to air at 5 p.m. PST.

In a teaser for the interview, Ye addresses the media's "godless agenda."

This comes just days after Ye made headlines after wearing a White Lives Matter shirt during his YEEZY Season 9 fashion show in Paris.

The multi-talented artist gave a speech detailing the pushback he received as he entered the fashion industry while donning a shirt with "White Lives Matter" printed on the back in white lettering with people saying the Pope's face was emblazoned on the front.

SUGGESTED:

According to TMZ, Ye landed at LAX from Paris and met with Carlson to discuss some talking points ahead of the interview.

In addition to the "White Lives Matter" controversy, Ye is also under fire for comments he made on Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she shared her take on his show and the WLM apparel.