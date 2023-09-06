Non-invasive medical therapy used for new depression treatment

A new medical therapy is being used to help treat depression called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or TMS.

The non-invasive procedure involves a series of magnetic pulses that mimic the strength of an MRI and stimulate parts of the brain that are known to be key areas in causing depression.

According to Psychiatrist Dr. Todd Hutton, these stimulations feel like a "woodpecker poking at your head," and that it exercises parts of the brain in order to get it back to functioning "in a normal state."

For 53-year-old Damon Devine, this procedure might just be a lifesaver.

"My dad, my uncle, my great uncle, my grandfather and my great-grandfather," said Devine, "Every single male on my dad's side died by suicide."

TMS sessions typically last about 20 minutes, are covered by insurance and, according to Devine, have minimal side effects.

Back in 2018, TMS helped Devine through his severe depression, a time when he said he was in pretty bad shape.

"As a last resort, I thought I'll do this one last thing because I can't continue living this way," said Devine "And I'm so glad I did."

If you or someone you know needs support now, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.