The Linda Lindas rock the LA public library in viral video of song 'Racist, Sexist Boy'

A new rock band in Los Angeles is taking the internet by storm. The Linda Lindas, a young group whose members range from 10 to 16, made headlines after rocking out at the LA Public Library on May 4 in honor of AAPI Heritage Month.

The group performed their original song "Racist, Sexist Boy," which drummer Mila de la Garza, 10, said she and fellow bandmate Eloise Wong, 13, wrote following an encounter Mila experienced at school.

"A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people," Mila said. "After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me."

Alongside Lucia de la Garza,14, and Bela Salazar, 16, the group screamed and crunched power chords in the middle of the library.

Virtually overnight, the group's performance became one of the most energizing songs to come out of the pandemic — with shoutouts from members of Rage Against the Machine, Sonic Youth, and even Paramore’s Hayley Williams on Twitter.

The viral sensation even scored the girls a record deal with Epitaph Records.

The Linda Lindas' current Bandcamp bio describes the group as "Half Asian / half Latinx. Two sisters, a cousin, and their close friend. The Linda Lindas channel the spirit of original punk, power pop, and new wave through today's ears, eyes and minds."