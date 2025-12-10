Bell residents push back against mobile home park sales that could displace hundreds

The Brief Bell residents are pushing back against the city's planned sale of two mobile home parks. The sale could displace up to 300 family members, residents argue. City of Bell issued a statement saying it is a "very difficult, but necessary decision" in their push to develop new affordable housing complexes, retail shops and businesses.



Residents in Bell are fighting to save the mobile homes after the city is planning to sell the park.

The backstory:

During a Bell City Council meeting on Wednesday, December 10, residents rallied and pleaded with elected leaders to reconsider their plan to sell two city-owned mobile home parks located on Gage Avenue.

According to concerned residents pushing back against the city's proposed sale of the mobile home parks, about 300 family members could be displaced should the city move forward with the plan.

The other side:

City of Bell issued the following statement regarding the proposed sale of the mobile home parks:

What's next:

No decisions were made by Bell City Council on Wednesday night as the vote for the proposed sale is tentatively set for January 2026.