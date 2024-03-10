'The Last Repair Shop' wins Oscar: Doc on LAUSD instrument shop takes home prize

While for many the focus of Sunday's 96th Academy Awards ceremony was on the "Barbenheimers" and the A-List celebrities, a documentary about Los Angeles' local schools took home hardware in one of the documentary categories.

"The Last Repair Shop" won the Oscar for Best Documentary (Short Form) Sunday. The film tells the story of the small group of people who maintain the more than 130,000 musical instruments used by LAUSD students – for free. The film was co-directed by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers.

FOX 11 spoke with the directors after "The Last Repair Shop" earned its Oscar nomination. In that interview, Proudfoot called the film "a celebration of music, and it's a call to arms to support arts and music education in our public schools."

The LAUSD's instrument repair shop is one of the last in the nation, and has been in operation since 1959. The documentary focuses on the shop's employees, and is interwoven with the stories of students using instruments they would not be able to afford otherwise. The film ends with an orchestral performance by both present-day LAUSD students and alumni.

Accepting the award alongside Proudfoot and Bowers was Porche Brinker, a 12-year-old LAUSD student who Bowers said was learning to play the violin.

"‘The Last Repair Shop’ is about the heroes in our schools who often go unsung, unthanked and unseen," Bowers said. "Tonight, you are sung, you are thanked and you are seen."