The Issue Is: Tulsi Gabbard, Gavin Newsom, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jane Fonda, Josh Fryday

A jam-packed week on "The Issue Is."

First, Elex Michaelson is joined in studio by former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard served four terms in Congress, ran for President in 2019, and served as Vice Chair of the DNC. In 2022, Gabbard left the Democratic Party, and is now rumored to be on Donald Trump's shortlist for Vice President.

Gabbard discusses her new book, "For Love of Country: Leave the Democrat Party," explaining to Michaelson why she became a Democrat in the first place and why she subsequently left the party. She also responds to speculation that she could end up on either Former President Trump OR Independent candidate RKF Jr.'s ticket, the border, and more.

Next, Michaelson heads to a very high-profile event, Governor Gavin Newsom, former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jane Fonda, and others rallying together to put an end to oil drilling.

Finally, a conversation with California's Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday. Fryday touting the national model set by the California Service Corps. and the10,000 new paid positions that the Corps. is looking to fill.

"The Issue Is" is California's only statewide political show. Watch FOX 11 Los Angeles Fridays at 10:30 p.m. For more showtimes and information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.