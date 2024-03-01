The Issue Is: Countdown to Super Tuesday

It has been more than 13 months since California Congresswoman Katie Porter announced she was running for the Senate seat then held by Dianne Feinstein.

In the months since, some two dozen candidates have entered the fray, including Porter's fellow House Democrats Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee, as well as Republican baseball legend Steve Garvey. During that time, Feinstein also passed away, Governor Newsom making the unexpected decision to appoint Laphonza Butler to finish out her term.

Well now, the day has come for California voters to have their say. Tuesday, March 5, is the California primary. Recent polling suggests that Schiff and Garvey will be the two to move ahead to the November general election.

To break it all down, Elex Michaelson is joined this week by some of the smartest political minds around, Peter Hamby of Puck News and Melanie Mason of Politico.

The two weigh in on the state of the Senate race, the likely Biden-Trump Presidential rematch, and some of the most competitive House contests in California, that could ultimately decide the balance of power come January 2025.

