The Issue Is: Bill Melugin, Rep. Dean Phillips, Rep. Katie Porter

The countdown is on, there are now less than two weeks until California's March 5th primary.

This week on "The Issue Is," FOX 11's Elex Michaelson sits down with some of the candidates on that primary ballot to discuss some of the most important issues for voters.

First, Michaelson is joined by FOX News National Correspondent Bill Melugin to discuss the crisis at the border. This, as illegal crossings have shifted from Texas to California and Arizona. Melugin describes the differences between how those states have dealt with the crisis, and how he has seen the number of migrant from China "explode" in recent weeks.

Next, Michaelson sits down in studio with Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips to discuss his primary challenge to President Joe Biden. Phillips introduces himself to California voters, making the case that Biden "is a good man," but is set to lose in a likely rematch to former President Trump. With more than 70% of voters saying they do not want a 2020 rematch, Phillips also proposes a possible "unity ticket" with GOP candidate Nikki Haley, an idea Haley has since shot down.

Finally, Michaelson is joined once again by Congresswoman, and Senate Candidate, Katie Porter.

In the California Senate race, Rep. Adam Schiff currently holds a commanding lead. Porter and baseball legend Steve Garvey are in a tight race for second. Porter discusses how she plans to close the gap in the closing days of the campaign, why her campaign attention has turned to GOP candidate Eric Early, how to solve the crisis at the border, and more.