California Primary: Everything you need to know

California's Presidential Primary Election is March 5.

Here is everything you need to know before hitting the polls.

How to register to vote

The last day to register to vote in the primary election is February 20. You can register to vote online at registertovote.ca.gov.

If you are registering or re-registering less than 15 days before Election Day, you will need to complete the Same-Day Voter Registration and request your ballot in person at your county elections office or polling location.

To register online or in person, you will need to provide your California driver's license or California identification card number, the last four digits of your social security and your date of birth.

Not sure if you are registered in California? You can double-check your if you are registered, where you are registered and your party preference online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Any voters who have not designated a party preference on their registration are considered a "No Party Preference (NPP)" voter, and your ballot will not have presidential candidates on it.

Mail ballots

Mail ballots started going out February 5, and ballot drop-off locations opened on February 6. All registered voters in California will receive a ballot in the mail. Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned by mail, at a drop-off location, or at your county elections office. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by March 12. Vote centers open for early in-person voting in all Voter’s Choice Act counties beginning on February 24.

You can track and receive notifications on the status of your vote-by-mail ballot through the California Secretary of State's Where’s My Ballot? program.

How to find your vote center

Vote centers are open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. February 24 to March 4. On Election Day, March 5, voting centers have extended hours and are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

After receiving your ‘Official Sample Ballot’ you can scan the QR code inside to find your local voter center or a ballot drop box. You can also find your local vote center by entering your zip code on the state website at sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place.

Ballot Drop Box locations

Designated Ballot Drop Box locations can be found on the California Secretary of State's website at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

What is on the ballot?

Some of the top races to watch this year include the US State Senate. There are two contests on the ballot-- one for the regular 6-year term and one for the remainder of the current term which ends January 3, 2025.

Top candidates in the race include Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, Barbara Lee and former LA Dodger Steve Garvey.

The top two candidates who receive the most votes, regardless of party preference, move on to the general election.

Another top race to watch is the LA County District Attorney. Eleven candidates are looking to unseat current DA George Gascón-- who is also on the ballot this year. A recent poll from USC Dornsife/Price Center for Urban Politics and Policy found Gascón in the lead with 15%, Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami followed in second with 8%, and in third was attorney Nathan Hochman with 4%. Meanwhile, 65% of people voted for "Don't Know".

Also on the ballot for California voters is Measure 1, which will authorize $6.38 billion in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities for those with mental health and substance abuse. It also aims to provide housing for the homeless.

Can felons vote in California?

In California, you lose your right to vote if you are convicted of a felony. Your right to vote is restored after completing your jail sentence. You can't vote while incarcerated in prison for a felony sentence.

You do not lose your right to vote if you are convicted of a misdemeanor in California. If you are incarcerated for a misdemeanor you can check your voter registration status. You can also vote while awaiting trial for any charge, even if incarcerated, as long as you have not lost your right to vote due to a prior conviction.

In California, you can register to vote even if you had a prior felony conviction. But there are limitations--you can register if you are in a local detention facility, serving a misdemeanor sentence, on parole, on probation, on mandatory supervision, on post-release community supervision, on federal supervised release, or a person with a juvenile wardship adjudication.