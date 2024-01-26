The Issue Is: Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi

This week, on a stage at USC, the top four candidates in California's race for U.S. Senate faced off in their first televised debate of the campaign.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D), baseball legend Steve Garvey (R), Rep. Katie Porter (D) and Rep. Barbara Lee (D) went back and forth for 90 sometimes contentious minutes, in a debate moderated by FOX 11's Elex Michaelson and Politico's Melanie Mason.

Following the debate, Schiff joined Michaelson on FOX 11's statewide political show "The Issue Is" to break down his performance on stage.

Schiff, who announced his campaign exactly a year ago on "The Issue Is" also looks back at the first year of his campaign, the lessons learned, and the surprising occurrences. He and Michaelson then discuss issues of the day, including the crisis at the border, housing affordability, the fight over earmarks, and the seemingly inevitable nomination of former President Trump as the GOP's 2024 Presidential nominee.

Next, Michaelson is joined by Speaker Emerita, and Schiff supporter, Nancy Pelosi.

The two-time Speaker of the House discusses why she decided to endorse Schiff over the other Congressional Democrats in the Senate race to fill the seat of her late friend and ally Dianne Feinstein. She also discusses her relationship with Rep. Porter, her concerns over Trump's cognitive state, and she reveals her favorite musical acts in a surprising round of Personal Issues.

