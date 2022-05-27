Texas student in custody for apparent shooting threat toward Rosemead High School

Rosemead High School remains closed Friday "out of an abundance of caution" after an investigation continues into an apparent shooting threat that was posted on social media.

According to officials, the threat was reported around 2 a.m. An investigation linked the threat to a student in Raymondville, Texas.

That unidentified student has since been taken into custody.

Officials from the Temple City Station believe the threat was directed at Raymondville High School in Texas, not Rosemead.

Local police have been in contact with the Raymondville Police Department and the FBI in connection with the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.