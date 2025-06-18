Texas man charged with buying explosives to kill officers during LA protests

The Brief A Texas man has been charged with buying fireworks to try and use them to kill law enforcement during recent protests in Los Angeles. Grzegorz Vandenberg allegedly bought fireworks from a New Mexico travel center on June 12. Vandenberg allegedly asked store employees for the largest explosives available, and said he had more on him.



A Texas man has been charged with buying explosives that he allegedly planned to use to try and hurt or kill law enforcement during recent protests in Los Angeles.

What we know:

Grzegorz Vandenberg has been charged with interstate transport of explosives, according to the Department of Justice.

On June 12, the DOJ alleges, Vandenberg stopped at a travel center in New Mexico, while he was allegedly on his way to Los Angeles to participate in the massive anti-ICE protests in the city. At the store, Vandenberg was allegedly looking to buy fireworks, and asked store employees for the largest explosives they had.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Vandenberg told store employees that he was specifically looking for fireworks that could be thrown directly at people, that he had special forces training, that he already had some explosives on him and that he planned to kill law enforcement officers and government officials.

Fireworks go off in a street during a protest in response to federal immigration operations in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles, on June 9, 2025. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

He also allegedly tried to recruit one of the store employees to join his cause, officials said.

Vandenberg bought six mortars and 36 large fireworks before driving off toward Los Angeles down the 10 Freeway.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say when they arrested Vandenberg, or how close he got to Los Angeles and the protests. FBI Director Kash Patel said that the FBI was able to track Vandenberg down because a store employee took down his license plate number.

What they're saying:

"Our message is clear: If you come after law enforcement officers, the FBI will spare no effort to find you and bring you to justice," Patel said.

"Targeting law enforcement with violence is not a protest — it's a crime," U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison said. "Anyone who attempts to harm officers or undermine public safety will be held accountable."

What's next:

Vandenberg faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted. He will stay in custody pending a trial, which has not yet been scheduled.