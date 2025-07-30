Tesla diner in Los Angeles faces controversy

The Brief The new Tesla Diner in Hollywood is drawing large crowds but faces significant complaints from neighbors about parking, traffic, and noise. The diner has been the site of protests against Elon Musk and is reportedly facing a lawsuit after a customer was injured. Tesla has not yet commented on the reported lawsuit or the community's concerns regarding the diner's impact.



The newly opened Tesla Diner in Hollywood, which combines an electric vehicle charging station with a restaurant, is generating significant buzz and drawing large crowds.

However, its debut week has also been marked by growing complaints from neighbors regarding parking, traffic congestion, and noise, along with protests against Elon Musk and a reported lawsuit involving a customer injury.

What we know:

The Tesla Diner offers both EV charging stations and a dining experience, operating 24/7.

It has quickly become a popular destination, attracting a constant stream of customers and even people just wanting to take pictures.

But its opening week has been met with several challenges.

Protests took place over the weekend on the sidewalk outside the diner on Santa Monica Boulevard. Demonstrators, equipped with signs, props, and large inflatables, protested Elon Musk and his involvement with the Trump administration, as well as the diner itself, calling for a Tesla boycott.

This occurred while hundreds, if not thousands, of Teslas and other electric vehicles pulled into the parking lot to charge, with owners either dining or watching movies on two large screens.

Residents in the surrounding apartment buildings have expressed concerns about parking problems, gridlock, and noise due to the continuous flow of customers.

Because the parking lot at the diner is exclusively for EVs and those actively charging their vehicles, people driving gas-powered cars who want to eat at the diner are forced to park on the street, often walking blocks to reach the diner. And because those guests are parking on the street, this is allegedly contributing to parking issues in the neighborhood.

What they're saying:

A man who lives directly across from the diner voiced his concerns, stating, "There are things that my wife and are excited to about the place, but I think if we had our choice, we’d rather not be here just because it’s kind of a noise problem, a parking problem, you know, just like a traffic congestion problem. It’s been a little bit of a hassle. And so with the newborn coming, we’re kind of worried about like how traffic is going to be, how safety might be with all the like people coming and going around here. But it’s just been a total nuisance."

He added that while he and his wife drive a Tesla and plan to charge there eventually, they were unprepared for the high amount of interest the diner has generated.

Other residents are pleased about the new neighborhood addition, nothing that the diner brings increased security and more eyes on the area.

We also spoke to some residents who said they're satisfied with the large screens that block views from some apartment balconies. Those residents said they prefer the large screens compared to the possibility of another building being constructed after the demolition of the Shakey's Pizza. They added that their units typically have two balconies, so only one view is obstructed.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown if the protesters who demonstrated over the weekend plan to return for additional demonstrations. The specific protest over the weekend was planned and announced beforehand.

Tesla's official comment on the reported lawsuit regarding the patio covering incident and the broader neighborhood concerns is still pending. Similarly, the city councilman for the district has not yet provided a statement.