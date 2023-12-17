Tesla Cybertruck owners get warning from US Forest Service

'Tis the season for a friendly reminder from the U.S. Forest Service!

The warning comes after a Tesla Cybertruck was caught on camera struggling to go up a snowy off-road hill in Stanislaus National Forest - and video of the incident went viral.

In a statement, Forest Service workers offered to partner with Tesla on an "education campaign" for proper off-road vehicle use on public lands.

SUGGESTED:

Video shows the Cybertruck, with a Christmas tree in the back, spinning its wheels and stuck on a hill as a Ford tuck slowly pulls the car uphill.

Tesla advertises the new vehicle as "durable and rugged enough to go anywhere," and "built for any planet."

Forest Service workers said this all could have been prevented if the "driver of the Cybertruck had a better understanding of the topographical features indicated on our maps, practiced the ‘Leave No Trace’ principle, and generally been more prepared. "

The department also reminds visitors it offers Motor Vehicle Use Maps, which you can find online and local ranger offices that show which roads and trails are open to different types of vehicles.

"You never have to worry about a software update at an incredibly awkward moment with one of our MVUM maps," Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken said in the statement. "We would invite executives of Tesla Motors to sit down at the table with us and develop an educational experience for new Cybertruck owners."