Tenaja Fire forces evacuations for parts of Riverside County

Crews are working to contain a fire that is forcing evacuation orders for parts of Riverside County.

The Tenaja Fire broke out a little before noon on Sunday, August 25 along the Tenaja Truck Trail near Lake Elsinore, California. At last check the fire has burned about 100 acres, according to Cal Fire.

An evacuation order has been issued for zones RVC-1933 and RVC-1999, which are areas adjacent to or just east of the Tenaja Truck Trail. Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following zones: RVC-1798, RVC-1865, RVC-1866, RVC-1934, RVC-2074, RVC-2142, RVC-2143.

Below is a map published by Cal Fire of the zones impacted by the Tenaja Fire:

Officials did not give an estimate on when the evacuation orders and warnings will be lifted.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Lakeside High School at 32593 Riverside Drive in Lake Elsinore for those forced to evacuate. An animal shelter has been set up at the San Jacinto Animal Shelter at 581 South Grand Avenue.

As of Sunday evening, officials did not say what caused the fire to break out. It is also unknown how much damage the fire caused to the area.