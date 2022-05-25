Temple City building collapse: Crews rescuing 6 people trapped

Crews are responding to a building collapse in the Temple City area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 9000 block of East Las Tunas Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

According to deputies, six people are trapped in the building and crews are working to free them. As of Wednesday afternoon, no injuries have been reported.

FOX 11's crew is heading to the scene. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.