Temple City building collapse: Crews rescuing 6 people trapped

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 4:54PM
Temple City
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are responding to a building collapse in the Temple City area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 9000 block of East Las Tunas Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

According to deputies, six people are trapped in the building and crews are working to free them. As of Wednesday afternoon, no injuries have been reported.

