Temecula school employee fired for racist comments in TikTok, husband placed on leave

A Temecula couple is facing trouble after a now-deleted TikTok video showed them apparently making racist comments about Asian Americans.

Sandra Miller, an employee at Linfield Christian School in Temecula has reportedly been fired, and her husband Roger Miller, an employee for the city of Coronado in San Diego County has been placed on administrative leave after the video went viral.

According to the original video, the couple called another group of people racial slurs and, "blamed Asians for starting COVID." The video was apparently taken at a parking garage at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.

"America is a free country," Sandra Miller is heard saying in the video as she gets into a car. "Go back to China!" The couple is then seen showing the videographer the middle finger before driving off.

"We're not even Chinese, by the way," a voice behind the camera is heard saying.

The original video has since been deleted but was re-uploaded to TikTok and other social media platforms.

After being made aware of the video, Linfield Christian School said in an Instagram statement it had fired Sandra Miller "immediately."

"The statements made by Ms. Miller do not reflect the beliefs of Linfield, are inconsistent with Linfield's mission statement, and fail to meet the behavior Linfield expects employees to model for its students," the statement continued.

While Roger Miller is not heard making any racist remarks in the original video, he's accused of making racist comments that led to the confrontation.

In a statement, Coronado City Manager Tina Friend said, in part:

"We acted immediately, and the person involved has been placed on administrative leave pending an independent, full and fair investigation. Our City’s culture and values are core to who we are and that culture is based on professionalism, service and respect. We take matters such as this extremely seriously and the City has zero tolerance for all forms of discrimination."

