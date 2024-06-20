2 teens arrested for allegedly beating elderly homeless woman in Ventura

Two teenage boys were arrested Thursday for allegedly beating an elderly homeless woman in a sleeping bag in Ventura, days after video of the attack was posted on social media.

The attack happened around 10 p.m. on June 15, according to the Ventura Police Department, but the department said it was made aware of the video of the attack earlier this week. In the social media video, "several juveniles on e-bikes" were seen attacking a 66-year-old woman in a sleeping bag near the Highway 33 overpass on Main Street, kicking her and stepping on her head, police said.

The teens then fled the area on those e-bikes.

That same night, another woman near the area of the first attack, claimed a group of teens on e-bikes threw rocks at her, hitting her with a small rock. Minutes later, multiple people reported a similar group spitting at people near the Crown Plaza Hotel while driving by on their bikes. Officers detained two 13-year-olds for the rock-throwing incident that night. Officers identified one of them as one of the rock-throwing suspects and arrested him for battery.

Days later, the VPD said it identified the suspects in the beating incident, and officers served warrants Thursday, arresting two boys, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old, and seized multiple e-bikes.

Since that first social media post, detectives said, the department has received reports from multiple other people claiming to be the victims of similar attacks at the hands of kids on e-bikes. Detectives are working to determine if the teens arrested Thursday may be responsible for any of these other attacks.