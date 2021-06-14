Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Ventura County Mountains
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM PDT, Coachella Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until WED 7:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until WED 9:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire

Teenager shot in Florence neighborhood of South LA

By Mary Stringini
Published 
South Los Angeles
FOX 11
article

(FOX 11)

LOS ANGELES - A teenager was shot Monday in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles, and authorities were looking for the gunman.

The shooting was reported around 10:38 a.m. near the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and East 83rd Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, a teenager whose exact age and gender were not immediately released, suffered a gunshot wound under the right shoulder.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The teen was conscious and breathing when first responders transported the teen to the hospital in stable condition.

No suspect description was available.

Additional details were not released.