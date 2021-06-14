Teenager shot in Florence neighborhood of South LA

article

A teenager was shot Monday in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles, and authorities were looking for the gunman.

The shooting was reported around 10:38 a.m. near the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and East 83rd Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, a teenager whose exact age and gender were not immediately released, suffered a gunshot wound under the right shoulder.

The teen was conscious and breathing when first responders transported the teen to the hospital in stable condition.

No suspect description was available.

Additional details were not released.